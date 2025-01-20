Inventhelp Inventor Develops Decorative Dispenser For Bags Of Wine/Liquor (CSK-636)
Date
1/20/2025 1:47:10 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive unit for storing and dispensing replaceable bags of wine and liquor," said an inventor, from Yemassee, S.C., "so I invented the BARREL DISPENSER. My design would add a decorative touch to any bar area."
The patent-pending invention provides a decorative means of dispensing wine and liquor. In doing so, it can be used to house bags filled with wine and liquor. As a result, it offers an alternative to displaying traditional boxes or bottles, and it could enhance the appearance of the space. The invention features an eye-catching and refillable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants and bars. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-636, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
