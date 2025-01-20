WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS TO DELIVER KEYNOTE TO DAC BRAIN HOUSE AT WEF 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SIGNALING IMPORTANCE OF COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE BRAIN HEALTH

- WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusDAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative (DAC), a pioneering worldwide initiative seeking to advance brain health and resilience throughout life, today announced that Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), will deliver a keynote speech at the DAC Brain House on Tuesday, January 21, at 2:30 p.m. CET, at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Dr. Tedros' remarks will focus on the importance of adopting a life-course approach to brain health – from youth through middle age and later stages of life. He also will address the challenges and opportunities of conditions such as autism, mental health and dementia.“Investing in brain health is critical to individual well-being as well as to the sustainable development of all human beings, Dr. Tedros emphasized. From the first thousand days of life, through all of stages of our life, our one rain is the source of creativity, resilience and human relationships. And thus, the health of our brain should be top of mind.”The WHO was the first global organization to recognize Alzheimer's and other dementias as a global health threat. WHO initiatives such as the Global Action Plan on the Public Health Response to Dementia, the Global Dementia Observatory, and the recent iGAP Report exemplify the global leadership provided by the WHO.“Dr. Tedros' keynote at the launch of Brain House at Davos highlights the urgency of a comprehensive, global approach to brain health – from autism to mental health to dementia,” said Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative Founding Chairman George Vradenburg.“Coordinated global strategies are essential. And I look forward to Dr. Tedros' remarks and valuable insights.”“This is an important moment in human health. And I am eager to see the Brain House catalyze a global movement to align governments, corporations, the civic sector, scientists and patient advocates on policies and investments that will build brain resilience, skills and health across every stage of life – for every human being across the globe,” said Patrick J. Kennedy.Following Dr. Tedros' keynote, a broader conversation on these critical issues will include former Congressman Patrick Kennedy, founder of The Kennedy Forum , which focuses on mental health advocacy; Jon Clifton, CEO of Gallup Organization, known for advancing global workplace well-being; Shelley Lyford, CEO, Chair and Trustee of the Gary and Mary West Foundation, CEO & Chair, West Health Institute, a major U.S. foundation dedicated to delivering brain health solutions; and Sandy Torchia, Vice Chair KPMG. Together, they will explore actionable strategies to build brain health resilience at individual, organizational and societal levels.About the Davos Alzheimer's CollaborativeThe Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative (DAC) is a pioneering worldwide initiative to cure Alzheimer's disease and improve brain health, seeking to mirror the success of global efforts against infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Covid, and Malaria. DAC is extending global research beyond its current focus on traditional Western European ethnic populations into the highly diversified populations of the Global South, where the vast majority of those with Alzheimer's live. By introducing lower-cost screening and diagnostic tools as well as new treatment and prevention modalities in primary care and community health settings, DAC is driving implementation of health system solutions that are appropriate for worldwide application. DAC also promotes the vital importance of brain health throughout the lifespan by addressing cardiometabolic and lifestyle factors, especially in early and mid-life. Absent effective action at scale around the world, by 2050, more than 150 million families and half a billion people will be personally impacted by dementia, creating a social, financial, economic, and global security disaster of historic proportions. DAC was launched in Davos in 2021 by the World Economic Forum and the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer's Disease. For more information, please visit: davosalzheimerscollaborative.

Susan Oliver

Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative

+1 703-216-4078

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.