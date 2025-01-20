Flame For 9Th Asian Winter Games Lit In Harbin

(MENAFN- IANS) Harbin (China), Jan 20 (IANS) The flame for the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games was lit at the Sun Island Scenic Area here on Monday, with 18 days to go before the opening of the Games. The flame was lit after a brief ceremony opened by a choir of 90 children.

The torch, measuring 735mm in height, features a top diameter of 115mm and a grip diameter of 50mm. Its design, themed "Surging," is inspired by the dynamic of nature and life. The design takes the form of a blossoming lilac, integrating colours such as China Red, Lilac Purple, and Snow White, symbolizing the sincerity, warmth, openness, and inclusivity of Heilongjiang Province and the characteristics of the host city, Harbin, reports Xinhua.

Wang Zheng, the chief director of the ceremony, introduced that the whole event emphasized the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. The stage design was centred around respecting nature, blending the icy landscapes with rich cultural charm.

The event saw the launch of an online torch relay on the same day, which allowed more people to take part in this grand sports and cultural event regardless of time and space. The offline torch relay will start on February 3.

The medals for the Asian Winter Games, titled "Spirit of Speed", were released on October 30, 2024. The front of the medals combines the streamlined shape of a racetrack with the emblem of the 9th Asian Winter Games, capturing the powerful and graceful motion of athletes in action. This design embodies the strength and beauty of competitive sports. The flowing curves of the racetrack incorporate the silhouette of the Harbin Grand Theatre, reflecting the city's unique aesthetic.

The reverse side of the medal features a picturesque landscape of Yabuli, with mountain ranges and forests that mirror the terrain of the Greater and Lesser Khingan ranges, creating a vibrant portrayal of Heilongjiang's rich and bountiful landscape. At the center, the emblem of the Olympic Council of Asia is embedded with a rare Xunke red agate gem from Heilongjiang -- symbolizing the sun shining brightly over the vibrant land. The ribbon clasp at the top of the medal is inspired by the Sun Gate of Sun Island Scenic Area, adding a distinctive local character to the design.

The anthem for the Asian Winter Games is titled "Snow of Harbin", written by lyricist and director Wang Pingjiu and composed by renowned domestic music producer Chang Shilei. The lyrics and melody express the vision of unity, friendship, and a shared commitment to peace and development among the people of Asian countries and regions, working together to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Harbin will host the Games for the second time from February 7 to 14, having previously hosted the event's third edition in 1996.

According to the recently released competition schedule, ice hockey and curling events will begin earlier, on Feb. 3 and 4, respectively, with the overall schedule spanning 12 days.