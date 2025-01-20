Ransomware-Proof Veeam Ready Air-Gapped And Immutable Mini Backup And DR Appliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- StoneFly , Inc. (isci), the innovative leader in data storage, HCI, cloud, backup and disaster recovery, and AI storage solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the DR365V M1, the latest configuration in the DR365V Veeam Ready air-gapped and immutable backup and DR solution. Combining compact design, enterprise-grade performance and security, and affordability, the DR365V M1 redefines the standards for ransomware-proof backup and disaster recovery appliances in the midmarket and enterprise sectors.

DR365V M1 Hardware: Enterprise Performance in a Mini Appliance

The DR365V M1 features cutting-edge technology, including an Intel 13th Gen processor, up to 96GB of memory, dual-channel 20/40Gbps storage connectivity, multiple 10Gbps SFP+ ports, optional 10, 40, 100, 400Gbps network add-on, and optional NVMe and disk storage expansion. It also supports SAS storage and RAID expansion arrays, ensuring scalability for businesses of all sizes.

Starting at an industry-leading price point of $1,495, the DR365V M1 delivers superior performance and features at a fraction of the cost of conventional solutions.

Comprehensive Backup Support for Enterprise Virtualization Platforms, Applications, Databases, SaaS, and IaaS

The DR365V M1 provides comprehensive support for enterprise applications, databases, SaaS, and IaaS, including:

.Virtualization Platforms: VMware, Hyper-V, Proxmox, Azure Stack HCI, Nutanix AHV, Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager, Red Hat Virtualization, KVM, Citrix, and XenServer.

.Applications: Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft SharePoint, and Microsoft Active Directory.

.Databases: Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle Database, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SAP HANA, and IBM DB2.

.SaaS: Microsoft 365 (including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business)

.IaaS: AWS (including EC2 instances), Microsoft Azure (including Azure VMs), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Veeam Ready, Ransomware-Proof, and Integrated Award-Winning Storage

True to its DR365V heritage, the M1 appliance is Veeam Ready Object and Veeam Ready Immutable Object, ensuring seamless integration with Veeam backup and disaster recovery workflows.

Additionally, StoneFly is a recognized Veeam Competency Partner: Ransomware and Disaster Recovery, further reinforcing the DR365V M1's capability as a robust and secure solution for critical data protection.

In addition to Veeam Ready, the DR365V M1 offers SAN, NAS, and S3 object storage capabilities-the same storage options that have been recognized by DCIG as Top 5 Midmarket Block Storage, File-Based Backup Target, and SDS S3 Object-Based Backup Target. This versatility enables businesses to consolidate their storage infrastructure while benefiting from StoneFly's award-winning secure backup storage technology.

"The launch of the DR365V M1 marks a significant milestone in StoneFly's mission to make enterprise-grade security, ransomware protection, and backup and DR solutions accessible and affordable for all businesses," said John Harris, Director of Technical Sales at StoneFly, Inc. "With SAN, NAS, and S3 object storage, the M1 offers the same award-winning storage options recognized by DCIG across all three major storage types. This compact powerhouse delivers unmatched performance, flexibility, and security at a price point that sets a new benchmark in the market."

Availability

The DR365V M1 is now available for purchase directly from StoneFly or through StoneFly's network of authorized resellers. For more details, reach out to ...

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise-grade storage, hyperconverged, and backup and disaster recovery solutions. With over two decades of experience, StoneFly offers innovative, scalable, and reliable data management solutions that simplify enterprise workloads and provide seamless protection and accessibility for mission-critical data. Learn more at .

