2024 VETTY Awards® Recognizes Marketing Excellence In Animal Health Care Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The winners of this year's awards represent the best in 2024 of advertising, public relations, digital, video, social, design, events, promotions, educational materials and other projects developed to promote the contributions of the animal care to help animals of all kinds everywhere, and those who care for them, live longer, happier and healthier lives.

"We are proud to recognize the amazing work that those in marketing and advertising are accomplishing across the animal industry. They really bring out the heart and science of veterinary with animals at the center of it all," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "This year's VETTY Awards ® winners showcased many of the advancements in animal medicine, a deep understanding of the animal health care audience, technological developments and memorable creative campaigns. We also saw a lot of advancement in how marketing messages were delivered, including gamification and the incorporation of AI technology. Through their creative and strategic work, they are really making a difference."

Veterinary industry nonprofit and for-profit organizations and agencies around the globe were invited to submit their projects for consideration during the 2024 awards program. Entrants included agencies and companies in veterinary clinics, pet pharmaceuticals, foods, diagnostic equipment, professional associations, advocacy groups and more. Each entry was rigorously reviewed by a judging panel, comprised of leaders in the creative marketing field, to ensure the highest standards of excellence were maintained.

The 2024 VETTY Awards® Grand Prize Winners include:



BEST IN SHOW (FOR PROFIT) AWARD : "Love Forever Home Commercial" by Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice and VETEOS. Category: Television Commercial.

BEST IN SHOW (NONPROFIT) AWARD : "Animal Health Corridor Spirit of Service - PawsAbilities" by Animal Health Corridor and JNA Advertising. Category: Public Service Video.

LARGE ANIMAL AWARD : "The Equine Practice Company's Lameness Program" by The Equine Practice Company and Brown Fox Creative House. Category: Large Animal Video.

JUDGE'S AWARDS :



"Merck Animal Health @ VMX 2024" by Merck Animal Health and Sparks. Category: Tradeshow Booth.



"Zoetis Test for Success In Clinic Activation" by Zoetis & FWD People. Category: In-Clinic Merchandise, Educational

"Pet Parent Journey: A Guide for Brand Managers" by S&A. Category: Agency Self Promotion. NAVC SPOTLIGHT AWARD : "Hill's Prescription Diet – Silent Sufferers" by Hill's Pet Nutrition and VML. Category: Campaign – Consumer.

To view a complete list of winners, visit TheVETTYs/winners/2024-winners .

The NAVC, the world's leading not-for-profit dedicated to supporting the global veterinary health community, introduced the VETTY Awards® competition in 2017 to recognize and reward marketing that helps fuel the rapidly growing animal health industry. Since its inception, the VETTY Awards® has rapidly grown to be a prestigious international awards program, pulling entries from around the world and recognizing the best in marketing animal health care products, programs and services.

VETTY Awards® winners will be recognized at the 42nd annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) , which takes place January 25-29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Presented by the NAVC, VMX is the world's largest and most comprehensive global veterinary education conference, with more than 1,300 hours of continuing education, world-class entertainment and its award-winning VMX Expo Hall featuring all that's new in veterinary medicine. As the first veterinary conference of the year, VMX sets direction for the industry. VMX 2025 is expected to attract a record attendance of nearly 30,000 veterinary industry professionals from all over the world, up from last year's record-breaking attendance of more than 27,000.

All VETTY Awards® winners will be featured inside the VMX Expo Hall and recognized during a special NAVC VETTY Awards® & Media Reception on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. During the reception, winners will be able to receive their medals and certificates and grand prize winners will walk across the stage during a ceremony to accept their crystal awards.

For more information about the VETTY Awards®, visit .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) association dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. As the world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about NAVC's products and brands, visit . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit calendar/ .

