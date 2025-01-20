Acrylate Market To Reach $18.3 Billion By 2031 - Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new research report titled, 'Acrylate Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Butyl Acrylate, Methyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate), Grade, Application (Plastics {PVC}, Synthetic Resins), End User (Building & {Commercial}, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2031'.

The acrylate market is expected to reach $18.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2031.

Acrylates are widely used in various sectors, including adhesives, paints and coatings, textiles, automotive, and construction, due to their strong adhesive properties, durability, and versatility. These compounds are also utilized in manufacturing polymers like acrylic plastics, sealants, and superabsorbent materials.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for adhesives and sealants, the rising use of acrylates in the paints and coatings industry, and the growing demand for polyethylene. Additionally, the expanding use of acrylates in medical and healthcare applications, along with rising demand from emerging economies, is expected to create significant growth opportunities for stakeholders in this market.

Moreover, the increasing demand for low-VOC and eco-friendly acrylate products, as well as the growing focus on high-performance acrylates for automotive coatings, are prominent trends in this market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are BASF SE (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Arkema S.A. (France), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Sasol Limited (South Africa), KH Chemicals BV (Netherlands), LG Chem, Ltd. (South Korea), SIBUR International GmbH (Austria), and Polysciences, Inc. (U.S.).

The global acrylate market is segmented by product (butyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, methyl acrylate, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate, other acrylates), grade (standard grade, chemical grade, pharmaceutical grade, other grades), application (Adhesive & Sealants, Plastics (polyethylene terephthalate (PETE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene or styrofoam (PS), Others), synthetic resins, paints & coating, papers & paperboard, personal care products, other applications), and end user (building & construction (residential construction (independent homes, row homes, large apartment buildings), commercial construction (hospitals and healthcare infrastructure, educational institutes, hotels & restaurants, banks and financial institutions, airports, hypermarkets & supermarkets, shopping malls, others), industrial construction, automotive industry, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, healthcare, packaging, other end users). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Acrylate Market Study:

Among the products studied in this report , the butyl acrylate segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Butyl acrylate is a widely used acrylate ester in the production of coatings, adhesives, sealants, and textiles, valued for its flexibility and resistance properties. The growth of this segment is driven by increasing demand for durable coatings in the automotive and construction industries, growth in the paint and coating sector, and the rising need for high-performance materials.

Among the grades studied in this report , the pharmaceutical grade segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the growing demand for controlled-release drug delivery systems, the increasing use of acrylate-based polymers in medical devices, rising healthcare expenditures, and innovations in drug formulation technologies.

Among the applications studied in this report , the adhesives & sealants segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Acrylates are used in adhesives and sealants for their strong bonding properties, flexibility, and resistance to heat and chemicals, making them essential in various industries. The growth of this segment is fueled by increasing construction activities, rising demand in the automotive and packaging industries, growth in DIY and home improvement markets, and the shift toward sustainable, high-performance adhesives.

Among the end users studied in this report , the automotive industry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in automotive manufacturing, growth in the electric vehicle market, rising consumer demand for higher-quality finishes, and advancements in automotive manufacturing technologies.

Among the regions studied in this report , Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by rapid industrialization, increasing demand for consumer goods, significant expansion in the automotive and construction sectors, rising disposable incomes, and growing adoption of advanced technologies across industries. Additionally, favorable government policies and investments in infrastructure development are further contributing to the market's growth in Asia-Pacific.

Acrylate Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players



In October 2024, Arkema S.A. (France) launched ethyl acrylate based on bioethanol. This offers a bio carbon content (BCC) of 40% and a product carbon footprint (PCF) reduction of up to 30%.

In August 2024, BASF SE (Germany) launched bio-based ethyl acrylate to embrace sustainability with 40% bio-content, offering a 30% reduction in PCF compared to its fossil-based counterpart. In March 2022, Synthos S.A. (Poland) launched bio-based SYNEXIL AW90CX acrylic dispersion for transparent and pigmented wood coatings.

