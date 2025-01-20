Cloudbet Lets Users Bet On Canada's Next Prime Minister With $TRUMP Memecoin

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Willemstad, Curaçao, January 20th, 2025, Chainwire

Cloudbet , a prominent sportsbook, has added President Trump's official $TRUMP token to its list of 40+ supported cryptocurrencies. The now offers users the opportunity to bet on Canada's next prime using $TRUMP, a memecoin recently launched by US President-elect Donald J. Trump.

With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepping down earlier this month, the competition for Canada's leadership is intensifying. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is the clear favorite at 1.20 odds, while Cloudbet also lists other contenders such as Melissa Lantsman (10.0), Chrystia Freeland (40.0), and even Ryan Reynolds (150.0) .

The $TRUMP token, launched on January 18 as part of Trump's celebration, has quickly gained attention in the crypto world, reaching a market cap of over $15 billion by early Sunday. Now accepted on Cloudbet, it joins over 40 cryptocurrencies supported by the platform, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and other memecoins like DOGE and BRETT.

Aside from Canadian politics, bettors can use $TRUMP:



NFL playoffs and other major sports events.

Esports markets , including League of Legends and CS:GO. Global political events and much more – including the race to become the next Prime Minister of the UK. Populist favorites include Nigel Farage at 3.50 odds , with $TRUMP available.

About Cloudbet

Founded in 2013, Cloudbet is the world's longest-running crypto casino and sportsbook. Over the past decade, players worldwide have placed millions of bets using over 40 different cryptocurrencies. In 2024, Cloudbet launched a welcome offer and loyalty program with rewards and daily cash drops designed for frequent bettors.

With a wide selection of slots, live casino games, and sports markets-ranging from esports to Premier League and NFL player props-Cloudbet is the leader in secure crypto betting.

