$CHIRP Token Goes Live On Kucoin, Gate.Io And MEXC

Sui-based DePIN Chirp announces token launch on leading exchanges

Sui-based decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) Chirp has announced the debut of its $CHIRP token on three leading centralized cryptocurrency trading platforms following the launch of a dedicated DePIN infrastructure layer on the Sui blockchain.

Chirp is one of crypto's fastest-growing DePINs with close to 1 million users. The network connects the fragmented world of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through blockchain technology. Built on Sui, Chirp is a community-powered network and a platform that offers a suite of tools other DePINs and real-world projects can use to go to market.

From today, Monday 20 January, $CHIRP is now available for trading on KuCoin, Gate.io, and MEXC Exchange as a CHIRP/USDT trading pair. The news follows the successful Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for Sui DePIN – the foundational layer that will support the creation and operation of decentralized physical infrastructure networks on the Sui blockchain.

Chirp's token plays an integral role in its ecosystem. It incentivizes Keepers – the operators of Chirp's“Blackbird” antennas – to maintain their devices and support the network. $CHIRP is also used as payment for network usage and acts as a governance token within Chirp's sophisticated three-tier voting system.

$CHIRP tokens are also distributed as rewards in Kage – the first-ever DePIN P2E game with real-world utility launched by Chirp in November 2024. In this game, players must physically detect wireless networks like WiFi, Bluetooth, and cellular towers with their smartphones, collecting data to build the largest community-powered global geolocation database in the world.

Since its launch on 25 November, Kage has attracted close to 1 million players who have scanned over 850 million wireless networks in 191 countries across the globe. The geolocation data they collect is in demand across a wide range of industries and will enable applications like indoor navigation and low-power geopositioning in places where GPS doesn't work, like tunnels or shopping malls.

About Chirp

Chirp is an IoT ecosystem built on the Sui blockchain, featuring two core components: a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) and a robust IoT platform. Chirp's DePIN operates through community-owned miners that provide connectivity for IoT devices, rewarding participants with $CHIRP tokens. The IoT platform enhances this connectivity by offering a comprehensive suite of tools for efficiently managing devices and linking their data to the blockchain. This dual approach fosters community engagement and creates a sustainable ecosystem where Chirp delivers advanced IoT solutions for individuals, businesses, and Real-World Asset (RWA) projects while empowering the community through decentralized infrastructure contributions.

