BC.GAME Launches Wukong Slot And 'Wukong Gold Legend' Event With 1 BTC Prize Pool And Exclusive Rewards

Leading casino BC.GAME has unveiled its latest Monkey King-themed slot game, Wukong , alongside the launch of the“Wukong Legend ” event. During the event, players have the potential to earn Wukong Coins by playing the Wukong slot and can explore two opportunities to win: exchanging Wukong Coins for cash rewards or holding them for a chance to share in a 1 BTC prize pool.

Wukong Gold Legend

The Wukong Gold Legend event runs from January 11, 2025, to February 10, 2025. During this period, players can collect exclusive Wukong Coins through the following activities:



Betting Rewards : For every $1 wagered on the Wukong slot, players will receive 1 Wukong Coin.

Daily Check-ins : Logging in daily on the event page can yield up to 1,000 Wukong Coins. Friend Invites : Both the inviter and the invited friend receive 100 Wukong Coins upon the friend's completion of KYC verification.

Players unlock greater rewards and opportunities by accumulating Wukong Coins through these activities.

Two Ways to Play with Wukong Coins: Cash Redemption and 1 BTC Prize Pool

Wukong Coins are exclusive event tokens, offering players two distinct opportunities:

Cash Redemption: Players can redeem Wukong Coins for native currency, BCD, can be used as cash to wager or exchanged for over 100 cryptocurrencies, including USDT, BTC, and ETH.

Redemption Rates:



1,500 Wukong Coins = $50 BCD

10,000 Wukong Coins = $350 BCD

18,000 Wukong Coins = $700 BCD 23,000 Wukong Coins = $900 BCD

Redemption Time: Limits refresh every Monday at 08:00 UTC and redeemed BCD is credited instantly.

Share in a 1 BTC Prize Pool: At the end of the event, the top 500 Wukong Coin holders will share a 1 BTC prize pool:



The top-ranked player will receive 10% of the pool. The remaining prize pool will be distributed proportionally among the other top 499 players, providing rewards to a wide range of participants

Wukong Slot: A Unique Journey to the West

At the heart of the event is newly launched Wukong slot . This 6-reel, 5-row slot game debuted on December 24, offering players a chance to experience the legendary Monkey King's adventure while competing for rewards of up to 10,000x their bet.

The game incorporates iconic elements inspired by Wukong's mythology, such as the Golden Staff, magical gourds, and divine orbs, recreating the mythical atmosphere. The addition of a sticky symbol feature enhances the gaming experience by locking special symbols during free spins, significantly increasing the chances of unlocking major rewards.

The event is live, offering participants the opportunity to play the Wukong slot, earn Wukong Coins, and compete for a share of 1 BTC and other rewards on

