Body Of Minor Girl Found In Bengal’S Basanti, Rape & Murder Suspected

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 20 (IANS) A naked body of a missing minor girl, suspected to be a victim of rape and murder, was recovered from a field at Basanti in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday evening.

According to the district superintendent Palash Chandra Dhali, the minor girl, an eighth-standard student, had been missing since January 9.

The victim's family members, according to him, registered the missing case three days after on January 12.

“Now the body has been recovered. The police are investigating the matter on the basis of the complaint of the victim's parents. The body has been sent for post-mortem purposes,” he said.

Sources said that since the missing report was registered by the parents of the victim, the cops started looking for her.“Finally, on Monday evening we received information that the victim was hidden somewhere in a field near her residence,” they said.

They added that finally, the body was recovered after digging out a portion of the field.

The victim's parents claimed that their daughter went out of the house on the afternoon of January 9 after being called by the local youth.

“She has been missing since then. We suspect that she was gang-raped first and then her body was buried. We demand the culprits be tracked and punished severely,” said a member of the family.

Tension is still prevailing in the area following the recovery of the body of the victim. The local people also staged protests against the police over the matter after the recovery of the body.

The recovery of the victim's body came just hours after a special court in Kolkata sentenced Sanjay Roy, the sole accused in the case of ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital within the hospital premises in August last year, to life imprisonment.