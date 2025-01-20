Kuwait Discovers Hydrocabron Materials Of Commercial Quantities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Oil company announced on Monday discovery of commercial volumes of hydrocarbon materials in the maritime Al-Jlaiaa field, located within Kuwait's territorial waters. (more)
