Central Officials Told To Keep In Close Touch With States On Agricultural Issues

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Union for and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday held a meeting with senior officials on issues related to the progress of rabi sowing, weather conditions, pest surveillance through National Pest surveillance system (NPSS) and marketing of agricultural products including exports.

The Union Minister said he would periodically hold meetings with the State at the Agriculture Ministers level as well. He asked the officials to also consistently engage with the officers of State Governments as they were involved with implementing the schemes at the ground level.

The overall crop coverage and crop condition in the ongoing rabi season is better than previous year. The sowing of rabi tomato, onion and potato (TOP) are going on and as on date the current year sowing of TOP crops is higher than corresponding period of the previous year, according to a ministry statement.

The Mandi prices of wheat (0.46 per cent), Mustard (0.14 per cent), Soybean (0.25 per cent) have increased week-on-week whereas Arhar (1.22 per cent), Rice (1.20 per cent), Gram (0.67 per cent), Potato (6.34 per cent) and Tomato (6.79 per cent) have decreased week-on-week, the statement said.

Currently, Wheat, Rice, Gram, Mustard and sesame are getting price higher than Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the market

Looking ahead, food inflation is expected to ease while the growth outlook for the economy is“cautiously optimistic” for the coming months as the agricultural sector is likely to benefit from favourable monsoon conditions, increased minimum support prices and adequate supply of inputs, according to the Finance Ministry's monthly economic review.

India's retail inflation rate, based on the Consumer Price Index, fell to a 4-month low of 5.22 per cent in December as prices of vegetables, pulses and sugar eased during the month bringing respite to household budgets, according to figures compiled by the Ministry of Statistics.

The easing of inflation reflects a steadily declining trend after having touched a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October. CPI inflation had declined to 5.48 per cent in November.

The decline in the retail inflation in December was attributed to the easing of the price spiral in key food items.