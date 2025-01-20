EV Battery Health Scores Now Available On Autotrader Listings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Factors like climate, driving behaviors, charging habits and more, significantly impact battery degradation. Capturing VIN-level data is ground level to understanding battery and buyers now have access to more than 19,000 listings with this information.

"Used EVs are the best kept secret in car buying since they offer cost savings, efficiency, incentives, newer and more," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Before you buy, make sure you have information on the vehicle's battery health. Just like your mobile phone or laptop battery, EV batteries can degrade over time, so understanding its performance and how it was cared for will help drivers understand when or if a used EV's battery needs to be replaced."

According to the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, modern EV batteries will last anywhere from 12 to 15 years in moderate climates and between 100,000 to 200,000 miles. They can last even longer depending on how well they are maintained. Our experts recommend the following for keeping your EV battery's health in top condition.



Use Optimal Charging Practices: Your charging habits do matter. Keeping the battery above 20% and below 80% of charge is vital to helping protect electric car battery longevity.

Maintain Battery Temperature: Temperatures affect battery performance, EV range and longevity. Carmakers also suggest owners plug in their vehicles if they are away for an extended period.

Keep Up with Software Updates: While you won't need an oil change in an EV, it does require over-the-air updates, including the battery management system, to keep the vehicle properly working.

Monitor Battery Health: Watch for warning signs such as slower charging times, decreased range, or inconsistent power delivery that point to the need for a battery check. If needed, please have it inspected by a professional, like your local dealership. Avoid Repeated Acceleration: We admit speeding up quickly or repeatedly using that "boost" button in some EVs is tempting, it can consume more power from the battery and wear it down faster. Gentle acceleration is best.

For more information on new and used electric vehicles, including battery health usable range, pricing, photos, videos, and EV shopping advice, visit .

