Apparel Group Is The Headline Partner For The 2025 RLC Global Forum In Riyadh

Apparel Group, leading global and lifestyle retail conglomerate, is proud to announce its headline partnership with the prestigious RLC Global Forum, coinciding with its inaugural Annual Meeting on February 4-5, 2025, in Riyadh. This landmark event for the global retail sector will gather the world's leading retailers, policymakers, investors, and innovators to explore the future of the industry. As the GCC solidifies its role as a hub of resilience and growth driven by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, this Forum presents a unique opportunity to discuss and shape the future of retail.

This year's summit is framed around the theme“Rebuilding a Shared Future,” the RLC Global Forum will explore the most significant challenges currently facing the global retail industry, including technological advancements, international trade, market resilience, and geopolitical changes. The Forum will act as an essential platform for promoting partnerships across industries and developing innovative strategies to advance the retail sector.

During the Forum, Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder & Chairwoman of the Apparel Group will be a distinguished speaker bringing a wealth of expertise to the conversation. With a profound commitment to fostering inclusive environments and advancing gender equality, Sima Ganwani Ved has been a driving force for positive change within the retail industry, she commented“Our strategic partnership with the RLC Global Forum highlights our commitment to engage with pivotal topics and drive meaningful dialogue that shapes the future of retail and beyond. Embracing diversity, fostering inclusivity, and empowering women are not just ideals but essential strategies for a thriving and progressive business environment.”

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group will be joining the conversation as a distinguished speaker bringing his expertise in the global retail industry to the discussion. He expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:“We are excited to partner with the RLC Global Forum on its inaugural event in Riyadh. This event represents a convergence of ideas and innovations that are shaping the future of retail. Apparel Group has always been at the forefront of embracing change and fostering growth in the retail sector. Our partnership with the RLC Global Forum is a testament to our commitment to leading the industry through innovation and thought leadership.”

The 2025 RLC Global Forum is anticipated to be a significant event, uniting global CEOs, policymakers, and industry pioneers to discuss and shape the future of retail and commerce.

Tags#Apparel Group #retail #RLC Global Forum