Ukrainian forces adapt to evolving Russian drone tactics, thwarting new threats

(MENAFN) Changes in the routes and technical specifications of Russian drones are being observed in the area under the responsibility of the Siversk operational and tactical grouping, according to Vadym Mysnyk, the spokesperson for the Siversk OTG.



In a statement made on television, Mysnyk explained that the drones' technical features are continually evolving, with improvements being made both by Russian forces and through Ukrainian countermeasures against electronic warfare.



He also pointed out that the Russian forces are modifying the attack routes, specifically from the Kursk and Bryansk regions. "The routes of the attacks are strategically altered, primarily originating from the Kursk region. We've also detected strikes from Bryansk," he noted, adding that there are changes in both the altitude and paths of the drone attacks.



Mysnyk reassured that Ukrainian mobile fire groups and other defense systems are effectively neutralizing these threats, preventing enemy drones from advancing further into Ukrainian territory.



