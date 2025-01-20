Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians begin returning to their homes in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) As tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians began returning to their homes in northern Gaza following the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, Israel deliberately postponed the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners, including 70 women, 9 children, and 11 men, until after midnight. The agreement stipulated the release should begin at 4:05 PM, but the Israeli authorities delayed the first batch of prisoners' release. Families of the detainees waited anxiously into the night, only to be blocked from gathering due to the area being declared a closed military zone. Israeli authorities also raided the homes of families awaiting the release of their loved ones, instructing them not to celebrate, welcome well-wishers, or publish photos. Red Cross buses carrying the prisoners were expected to depart toward Ramallah, while their families waited in the vicinity.



In a major violation of the ceasefire agreement, over 14 Palestinian martyrs and 25 wounded were reported early on during the implementation of the ceasefire due to a series of airstrikes and artillery shelling. This brought the total toll of the Israeli occupation to nearly 47,000 martyrs and over 110,000 wounded since October 7, 2023. The military spokesman for Hamas' Qassam Brigades, "Abu Obeida," affirmed the commitment of Hamas and Palestinian factions to the ceasefire agreement, urging mediators to ensure Israel's compliance. He highlighted the resilience of Gaza's resistance, stressing that the conflict has significantly weakened Israel's security and shattered its deterrence theory. Abu Obeida also emphasized the success of the Palestinian resistance in challenging Israel's military capabilities, inflicting heavy losses, and exposing the occupation as a brutal and criminal force. He called for global accountability for Israeli leaders and soldiers involved in war crimes, framing the ongoing resistance as a beacon of pride and dignity for all oppressed people worldwide.

