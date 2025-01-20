Deputy Director Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs (Mofa’S) Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Consul General Of The Republic Of Ghana
1/20/2025 6:17:37 AM
Mr. Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of MoFA Dubai Office met with H.E. Evelyn Korantemaa Ofosu Amable Consul General of the Republic Of Ghana in Dubai and received her credentials.
Al Qaseer welcomed the new Consul General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing her success in her duties.
