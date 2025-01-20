White People Do Your Job, Social Innovator Drops New Anthem On MLK Day - A Counterpoint To Trump's Inauguration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mazzie Casher, Executive Director of PHILLY TRUCE, Urges Action Against Inequality

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On a day highlighting stark contrasts in America's cultural and landscape, social innovator and part-time Mazzie Casher (aka Grand Agent) releases his provocative new single, "White People Do Your Job." The track debuts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, coinciding with the inauguration of Donald for his second term. Offering a bold counter-narrative, the song critiques contemporary power dynamics and serves as a call to action.

Mazzie Casher, Executive Director of PHILLY TRUCE , challenges listeners to leverage their privilege and platforms to resist policies perpetuating inequality. "White People Do Your Job" urges both Trump supporters and progressives to examine their roles in either sustaining or dismantling systems denying life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

"MLK's legacy reminds us that silence is complicity," says Casher. "On this day of reflection and renewal, we must ask: Are we upholding 'liberty and justice for all,' or trusting leaders grossly out of touch with everyday realities?"

The song pulls no punches, delivering biting commentary on power dynamics. In a standout verse, Grand Agent raps:

"Need somebody that'll take ol' Bezos down to the Amazon / Must own camouflage / Somebody that'll Space X Elon / Must be experienced / Must be Comic Con."

The verse highlights the disconnect between ordinary people and billionaires, urging listeners to rethink equity and accountability.

The track also critiques Trump's policies, including Project 2025, which Casher calls a "civic eviction notice" targeting groups already fighting systemic oppression. "It's like somebody called the cops on Black people, LGBTQ+ folks, women, and the working poor-all under the guise of 'fixing inflation,'" he explains.

By releasing the track on MLK Day, Casher juxtaposes King's dream of equality with Trump's divisive America. The song serves as a rallying cry, urging listeners to honor King's legacy through action and engagement.

"White People Do Your Job" is available today on all major streaming platforms .

