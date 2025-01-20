Trump’S Return: Presidency Reshapes American Business Landscape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald reclaims the presidency today, marking a significant shift in American politics. The Estado de São Paulo reports Trump's return comes with strong support from Big Tech and control of Congress.



The former president's comeback reflects a changing landscape in Silicon Valley and corporate America. Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in November secured him both the electoral college and popular vote.



He enters office with majorities in both houses of and a conservative Supreme Court. His agenda focuses on zero tolerance for illegal immigration and combating what he calls "political correctness."



The tech industry, once aligned with Democrats, now courts Trump. Mark Zuckerberg's Meta ended its fact-checking program, prioritizing free speech.



Zuckerberg donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration and adopted a community notes model similar to Elon Musk's X platform. Other tech giants have also shown support for Trump.







Jeff Bezos prevented the Washington Post from endorsing Harris. Amazon agreed to produce a $40 million documentary about Melania Trump. Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, and Sam Altman dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The Alliance Between Trump and Big Tech

This alliance between Trump and Big Tech centers on AI regulation. Leonardo Trevisan of ESPM draws parallels to the railroad barons of the 19th century. He suggests tech companies seek deregulation and freedom from institutional constraints for AI development.



The shift extends beyond Silicon Valley. Companies like For , Harley Davidson, McDonald's, and Walmart have abandoned diversity programs. Wall Street firms have scaled back sustainability initiatives, aligning with Trump's climate change skepticism.



However, tensions may arise between Trump's populist base and tech industry interests. Carlos Gustavo Poggio of Berea College notes potential conflicts over issues like foreign worker visas.



In addition, the durability of this alliance remains to be seen as Trump's second term unfolds. As Trump takes office, his presidency promises significant changes in American politics and business.



The alignment of Big Tech with conservative policies marks a new era in the relationship between Silicon Valley and Washington. The coming years will reveal the impact of this shift on American society and global affairs.

