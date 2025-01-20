CELEBRATE PO’S CHINESE NEW YEAR AT MOTIONGATE™ DUBAI WITH THRILLS, FESTIVITIES, AND CHALLENGES!

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 January 2025: Slither into the magic of Chinese New Year at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai! From Saturday, 18th January, the park will burst with the vibrant energy of the Year of the Wood Snake, enjoy Chinese cultural festivities with Po from Kung Fu Panda as your guide. This celebration is packed with excitement and surprises for guests of all ages.



This year, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai delivers an electrifying fusion of tradition and adventure, making it the must-visit destination this festive season.



Take on the Red Warrior Challenge—a thrilling park-wide quest! Complete various attractions to earn a red ribbon that can be picked up from any of the retail stores. Tie your ribbon to the Wish Tree and make your wish for a prosperous year ahead. This limited-time challenge adds a personal and exciting twist to the celebration.



Po, the lovable Dragon Warrior, invites you to an action-packed adventure at the Kung Fu Academy Show — a performance bursting with action, humor, and heart where fans can learn Kung Fu moves with Mater Shifu followed by a chance to meet and greet Po himself, creating lasting memories with the iconic character.



Feel the beat and vibrancy of the Dragon Dance Parade, spreading luck and prosperity through its captivating procession. The Dragon Dance Show further enhances the festive mood with elegant moves, colorful costumes, and dynamic performances, guaranteed to leave everyone spellbound and joyful.



For thrill-seekers, don’t miss the exhilarating rides in the Kung Fu Panda zone at DreamWorks. Spin yourself into a whirlwind of fun on Mr. Ping’s Noodle Fling, where you can twirl your teacup as fast as you can in this dizzying ride. Or take on the epic adventure of Kung Fu Panda Unstoppable Awesomeness, a 4D simulator ride where you join Master Po on a mission to rescue Kung Fu’s legends.



Guests can choose to indulge in a variety of authentic comfort dishes that will satisfy every craving at Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop.



Don’t forget to snag your favourite Kung Fu Panda merchandise at the Dragon Warrior Shrine and Gift Shop, where you can enjoy discounts up to 70%. That’s not all! All retail stores provide a special gift if you spend up to AED 150. In celebration of this glorious occasion, these souvenirs are perfect for remembering your Chinese New Year adventure at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai.



Beyond the festivities, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai offers 29 thrilling rides and attractions that cater to adrenaline seekers and families alike. Whether soaring on a high-speed coaster or enjoying a family-friendly ride, the excitement never stops!



Tickets are priced at AED 295 online, AED 330 at the gate.



Don’t miss this spectacular celebration. For tickets and more information, visit or call 800-AMAZING (2629464). Book now and make this Chinese New Year celebration one for the books!





