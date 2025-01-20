Trump reiterates his commitment to address irregular immigration

(MENAFN) In a rally held on the eve of his inauguration, US President-elect Donald reiterated his commitment to address irregular immigration, which had been a central theme of his campaign. Speaking to a large crowd at a sports and concert hall in Washington, Trump vowed to "stop the invasion" at the nation's borders.



He emphasized his intent to act quickly and decisively once in office, stating, "I will move with unprecedented speed and strength to tackle every crisis facing our country."



Additionally, Trump touched on the topic of TikTok, expressing a need to "save" the platform. This came shortly after he had suggested banning the app and following temporary inaccessibility of the service during a holiday weekend. Trump's remarks indicated his support for the platform, declaring, "Frankly, we have no choice but to save it."

