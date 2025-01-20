'Shah Rukh Khan Forever': SRK Reacts To Coldplay's King Khan Tribute At Mumbai Concert, 'My Brother Chris Martin...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) has expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. SRK's message comes after Martin gave the legend a special shout-out during the band's concert in Mumbai.

The British band performed at the DY Patil Stadium on January 19. Chris Martin said "Shah Rukh Khan forever" to a roaring audience. The gesture left SRK's fans excited and sparked widespread appreciation online.

Currently, Coldplay is in India for their of the Spheres World Tour, with multiple concerts scheduled. Following their two Mumbai shows, the band is set to perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.

The band consists of guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion and manager Phil Harvey.

A video clip capturing this moment went viral on social media platforms. It showed the crowd cheering loudly as Chris mentioned Shah Rukh's name in the middle of a performance. Fans present at the concert flashed their mobile lights.

The next day, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media accounts, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, to share his reaction. He posted the video of Chris's shout-out along with a heartfelt message.

Coldplay has a special connection with India, having performed at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016. At that time, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an exclusive after-party for Chris Martin at his residence, strengthening their bond.

What Shah Rukh Khan wrote

The Bollywood superstar expressed his appreciation by quoting lyrics from Coldplay's iconic song "Yellow".“Look at the stars...look how they shine for you....and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special....like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u,” SRK wrote while sharing the video.