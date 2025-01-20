Sopore Encounter: Soldier Injured As Fresh Firing Resumes

An official said that the operation was halted last night due to darkness.“With the first light of the day, fresh firing resumed. In the ensuing encounter a soldier has been injured,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

On Sunday joint teams of Army, CRPF and cordoned off the Gujjarpati area during which a hideout was busted.“During the searches, the security forces' team was fired upon, leading to an encounter.”

The operation is in progress and more details will be shared according, the official added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now