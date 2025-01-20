Paragliding Accidents In Himachal, Goa: 5 Precautionary Tips While Opting For The Adventure Sport

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Multiple deaths have been reported due to paragliding accidents in India over the past few days. Two deaths were reported in Himachal Pradesh, a popular destination for the adventure sport, and the third accident occurred in Goa last week. These tragic incidents are a stark reminder of the need for better precautions during the adventure activity.

Drawing attention towards“too many” accidents during paragliding, Zoho founder Shridhar Vembu urged youngsters to“avoid bad risks like this”.

Risk analysis before paragliding

Remembering one of his acquaintances, who died in a paragliding accident, Vembu said,“He was a risk taker. So am I but even at his age I would do a risk analysis and would have declined para-gliding in Kulu as too accident prone. I hope young people, particularly young men, avoid bad risks like this.”

What is paragliding?

Paragliding is the sport of flying parachutes with design modifications. During the flight, the parachute canopy also acts as a wing, which the pilot, in a seated harness, can control via lines attached to the trailing edge of the paraglider.

5 safety tips to avoid paragliding accidents

Despite multiple accidents, people prefer to participate in the recreational adventure sport. Poor research of the company conducting paragliding, lack of understanding of launching and landing techniques, and the weather conditions may heighten the risk of paragliding accidents. Here are some precautionary tips for better paragliding safety.

Weather conditions

It is important to be aware of the weather predictions for paragliding. Hence, it is better to check local weather predictions before opting for adventure activities like paragliding.

Glider experience

Wherever you want to enjoy the paragliding experience, make sure to have a small Q&A session with your gliding instructor. Know about how many years of experience they have and the number of flights they perform in a day.

Pilot fatigue

Avoid a glider with pilot fatigue. According to the Paragliding Association of India, a pilot should limit the maximum number of flights to 4, after which he should take a break before resuming further flying.

Paragliding equipment

Poor flying equipment can be too risky and hence it is important to inquire about the condition of canopy with the paragliding company before selecting the service provider. According to nepaltourism, a small malfunction in harness, canopy lines or reserve parachute, can lead to tragic accidents.

Make sure to attempt paragliding with enough safety measures like a full-face helmet, knee and elbow pads, boots with ankle support, etc.

Understand landing and launching techniques

Listen to instructors' directions properly and follow the instructions for landing and launching. Make sure that you understand the details about landing and launching. Always do a background check on the company you are opting for the adventure activity. Inquire with localities about the company's history and about accidents associated with it.