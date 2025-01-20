Hamas Releases Three Israeli Hostages After Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Hamas released three Israeli hostages following the start of a ceasefire in Gaza. The hostages, taken captive in October 2023, were handed over to a Red Cross delegation and safely transferred to Israel, where they were reunited with their families.

International reported that the three hostages-24-year-old Romi Gonen, 28-year-old Emily Damari, and 31-year-old Doron Steinbresher-were freed as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas handed over the prisoners late on Sunday, January 19, to a delegation dispatched to Gaza by the Red Cross.

The Red Cross, after receiving the hostages in Gaza, transferred them to Israel. Israeli media reported that the hostages have been reunited with their families.

The ceasefire plan between Israel and Hamas, which was confirmed last week, was implemented yesterday morning. The ceasefire is set to proceed in three phases, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the release of hostages, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

As part of the ongoing hostage release, 30 additional captives will be freed during the first phase of the agreement. All the hostages were captured on October 7, 2023, during a Hamas attack on Israel.

The release of the hostages marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hamas. The implementation of the ceasefire agreement not only brings hope for the hostages' families but also opens a pathway for humanitarian relief in Gaza.

While the ceasefire and the release of hostages signal progress, the situation remains fragile. Sustained diplomatic efforts and adherence to the agreement are crucial to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of civilians on both sides.

