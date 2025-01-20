UN Chief Welcomes Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, welcomed the official start of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and expressed his support for this practical step.

On Sunday night, January 19, following the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas, Guterres wrote on his X account that the UN is ready to scale up humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He added,“It is essential that this ceasefire removes significant security and barriers that hinder the delivery of aid.”

This development follows the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas, with four more hostages expected to be handed over to Tel Aviv within the next seven days.

It is worth noting that the ceasefire began with a slight delay from the scheduled deadline. During the interim period, Israel continued its attacks on Gaza, resulting in the death of eight people.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is a crucial step toward reducing immediate violence and allowing humanitarian aid to reach those in need in Gaza. However, its success will depend on the cooperation of both parties and the international community's role in maintaining stability.

While the UN's commitment to increasing humanitarian aid is promising, the fragile nature of the ceasefire underscores the need for sustained diplomatic efforts to address the underlying political and security issues. Achieving long-term peace will require comprehensive negotiations and trust-building measures.

