Trump teases Apple's massive investment in the US

(MENAFN) On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump revealed that he had spoken with Apple CEO Tim Cook, who mentioned the company's plans for a significant investment in the United States, citing the impact of Trump's election win.



"I spoke with Tim Cook of Apple. He said they're going to make a massive investment in the United States because of our big election win," Trump shared at his Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Washington D.C.



This marks the latest collaboration between the two, as Cook previously served on the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board during Trump’s first term in 2019.



Trump has already secured major investments for the US, including SoftBank’s pledge of USD100 billion to create 100,000 jobs, which he described as a "monumental demonstration of confidence in America's future." He emphasized that the initiative would support the development of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence in the US.

