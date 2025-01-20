Iran ships non-oil commodities valued at USD1.7B to Pakistan

(MENAFN) Iran exported non-oil commodities worth USD1.7 billion to Pakistan during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - December 21, 2024), according to Foroud Asgari, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).



Asgari highlighted that Pakistan ranked as Iran’s sixth-largest export destination during this period.



In late June 2024, a meeting between Samad Hassanzadeh, Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), and Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu in Tehran focused on the need for both countries to engage in barter and free trade to achieve a USD10 billion trade target.



Additionally, during a mid-October 2024 meeting between Iran’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in Islamabad, the two ministers discussed strengthening economic ties and promoting further trade exchanges between the nations. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

