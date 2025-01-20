(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) a charset="UTF-8"/> Cocos Island Costa Rica: A Natural Global Treasure ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Cocos Island Costa Rica: A Natural Global Treasure By TCRN Costa Rica January 19, 2025

Cocos Island, located in the Pacific Ocean about 535 km off the coast of Costa Rica, is a true natural paradise. Recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1997 and designated as a Wetland of International Importance by the Ramsar Convention in 1998, this island stands out for its unique biodiversity and its role in global marine conservation.

Created in 1978, Cocos Island National Park (PNIC) covers a total area of ​​209,506 hectares, of which 207,159 are marine. This park was designed to preserve the natural state of the island and its marine environment . With its strategic location in the Tropical Eastern Pacific, Cocos Island significantly increases Costa Rica's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Natural Heritage of Humanity – UNESCO (1997)

Protected Wetland of International Importance – Ramsar (1998)

Historical-Architectural Heritage of Costa Rica (2002)

Global Ocean Refuge – Blue Park

Cocos Island is a true biodiversity sanctuary, standing out for its wealth of endemic species, those that only exist in this place. In the Cocos Island National Park the following have been identified:

235 species of plants, with 70 endemic.

362 species of insects, 64 of them exclusive to the island.

150 species of birds, including four endemic such as the flycatcher, the cuckoo and the Cocos Island finch.

More than 250 species of fish and 17 types of corals in its waters.

45 endemic marine species, representing 50% of Costa Rica's marine endemism.

This island ecosystem is home to an impressive biodiversity that includes hammerhead sharks, white-tip sharks, manta rays, tuna and parrotfish, as well as a wide variety of crustaceans and mollusks. The concentration of endemism on the island is exceptional, with biodiversity rates up to 15 times higher than those recorded on the continent.

The particularity of endemic species lies in their vulnerability: by living exclusively in a specific area, such as Cocos Island, they are more exposed to environmental threats and the alteration of their habitat. The protection of this unique environment is not only crucial for the conservation of these species, but also positions Cocos Island as a global epicenter of biological diversity and a benchmark in marine conservation.

The Cocos Marine Conservation Area (ACMC) is one of the eleven Conservation Areas of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) in Costa Rica. Its mission is to manage and conserve the natural resources of the region that includes the Cocos Island National Park (PNIC) and its surrounding marine areas, promoting sustainability and scientific knowledge.

Cocos Island, located about 550 kilometers from the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, is a paradise for diving lovers. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and unparalleled marine biodiversity, the island offers some of the best diving spots in the world. Its underwater landscapes and the presence of iconic species make it a dream destination for any diver.

Bajo Alcyone: This spot is ideal for spotting hammerhead sharks in large schools. With a depth of 30 meters, it is perfect for experienced divers. It is also common to find eagle rays, barracudas, tuna and moray eels.

Manuelita Deep: Popular for its rich marine life, here it is possible to observe hammerhead sharks, tiger sharks, eagle rays, sea turtles and reef fish. With a depth of 40 meters, it is a fascinating place for advanced explorers.

Dos Amigos: This spot stands out for the abundance of hammerhead sharks, accompanied by a wide variety of marine species.

Punta Maria: With depths of 20 meters, this site combines coral reefs and a wide variety of reef fish. In addition, it is common to see hammerhead sharks, tiger sharks and eagle rays.

Viking Rock: One of the deepest points, reaching 60 meters, is an exclusive place for experienced divers. Hammerhead sharks, tiger sharks and an impressive diversity of fish are found here.

Diving on Cocos Island offers the opportunity to see a diversity of marine species that few areas of the world can match:

Hammerhead sharks: Emblem of the island, hammerhead sharks often form large schools, creating an unforgettable experience for divers.

Manta rays: These elegant creatures impress with their size and grace as they swim in the deep waters.

Dolphins and whales: Bottlenose and spotted dolphins are frequent in the area, along with seasonal sightings of humpback whale and orcas.

Sea Turtles: The island's beaches are home to green and leatherback turtles, especially during nesting season.

Eagle Rays: With their characteristic spots, these rays stand out for their elegance and beauty.

Tropical and Pelagic Fish: From angelfish and parrotfish to jacks and tuna, the variety of fish is dazzling. The huge schools of pelagic fish also add a unique visual spectacle.

Cocos Island is not only renowned for its marine biodiversity, but also for its underwater landscapes, which offer an unparalleled diving experience. From hammerhead sharks to vibrant fish, every dive on the island is a unique adventure. This paradise is undoubtedly one of the best places to explore the underwater world at its best.

Coral Reefs on Cocos Island: Importance and Conservation

Coral reefs are true treasures of biodiversity. In Cocos Island National Park, these ecosystems not only stand out for their beauty, but also for their crucial role in marine life and their importance in the environmental health of the Eastern Tropical Pacific.

Marine Biodiversity: Approximately 25% of global marine life depends on coral reefs at some point in their life cycle. On Cocos Island, reefs are a refuge for unique species, such as Pavona xarifae and Leptoseris scabra, which have only been found here.

Ecosystem Services: These ecosystems provide food, coastal protection, and tourism revenue to millions of people around the world. On Cocos Island, reefs support entire food webs, from small herbivores to top predators such as sharks.

Ecological Function: Reefs are key feeding, cleaning, and resting sites for large pelagic species, reinforcing their importance in the marine connectivity of the Eastern Pacific.

Cocos Island reefs have faced significant challenges, such as coral bleaching events associated with the El Niño phenomenon. For example, during the 1982-1983 event, 96.5% of the coral was affected. However, thanks to the protection offered by the National Park, these reefs have shown a remarkable capacity for recovery, maintaining outstanding ecosystem health in the face of adverse conditions.

The Main Current Threats Include:

Rising temperatures: High ocean temperatures and El Niño events intensified by climate change continue to be a challenge.

Fishing pressure: Although species with commercial value are protected within the park, fishing pressure in nearby areas indirectly impacts the health of the reefs.

An Ecosystem Under Research and Conservation

Cocos Island reefs have been the subject of scientific studies since the 1980s, led by researchers such as Dr. Jorge Cortés. These studies have shown:

Recovery of living coral: Since 1987 until today, thanks to the park's management and conservation measures, corals have shown a remarkable recovery.

Featured species: The reefs are home to a high density of lobsters of the genus Panulirus and the sea cucumber Isostichopus fuscus, species of high commercial value.

Threats to the reefs: 16% of the fish species on the island's reefs are threatened, according to the IUCN Red List, underscoring the need to continue conservation efforts.

A Pillar of Marine Connectivity

Cocos Island is a cornerstone in larval connectivity between both ends of the Pacific. Its strategic location allows ocean currents to transport organisms and nutrients vital for the regeneration of ecosystems throughout the ocean.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR