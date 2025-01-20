Minimum Wage Rises In Four Canadian Provinces

(MENAFN- Baystreet)

The minimum wage is being raised in four Canadian provinces to reflect the ongoing increase in inflation across the country.

Starting today (Oct. 1), the minimum wage is going up in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Prince Edward Island (PEI).

The minimum wage increases are as follows:

· Saskatchewan's minimum wage is going up by $1 to $15 an hour.

· In Ontario, the minimum wage is rising by $0.65 to $17.20 per hour.

· Manitoba's minimum wage is increasing $0.50 to $15.80 an hour.

· In PEI, the minimum wage is going up by $0.60 to $16 per hour worked.

Saskatchewan and Alberta have the lowest minimum wage in Canada at $15 an hour. British Columbia has the highest minimum wage among the provinces at $17.40 per hour.

However, the minimum wage is highest in Canada in the northern territory of Nunavut at $19 per hour.

The federal minimum wage, which applies to about 30,000 employees in the federally regulated private sector, is currently $17.30 an hour.

People working full-time (40 hours per week) at the federal minimum wage earn just under $36,000 per year.