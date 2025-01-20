Netflix, Goldman Featured During Shortened Holiday Week In U.S.

(MENAFN- Baystreet)

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

None scheduled, Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Featured

BOK Corp. (NASDAQ:BOKF) (Q4) EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.78 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings

TRX (T) (Q4) EPS of three cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) (Q2) EPS of $4.20, compared to $2.11 in the prior-year quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) (Q4) EPS for gain of $7.99, compared to $5.48 in the prior-year quarter.

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) (Q4) EPS of $1.38, compared to $2.16 in the prior-year quarter.

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) (Q4) EPS of $1.65, compared to $2.42 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead Consumer Price Index (Dec.) CPI rose 1.9% on a year-over-year basis in November, down from a 2.0% increase in October. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1% in November.

Featured Earnings

Goodfood Market Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of for loss of four cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead U.S. leading economic indicators (Dec.)

Featured Earnings

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) (Q4) EPS of 64 cents, compared to 57 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) (Q4) EPS of $1.87, compared to $1.84 in the prior-year quarter.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (Q4) EPS of $2.00, compared to $2.29 in the prior-year quarter.

Economic Lookahead

Industrial Product Price Index (Dec.) The index increased 0.6% month over month in November and rose 2.2% on a yearly basis.

Raw Materials Price Index (Dec.) The index declined 0.5% month over month in November and increased 2.0% year over year.

Featured Earnings

AGF Management Limited (T.B) (Q4) EPS of 37 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Initial jobless claims (January 18)

Featured Earnings

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) (Q4) EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.03 in the prior-year quarter. Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) (Q4) EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.49 in the prior-year quarter. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) (Q4) EPS of $2.78, compared to $2.71 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Retail Trade (Nov.) Retail sales increased 0.6% to $67.6 billion in October. Sales were up in five of nine subsectors and were led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers. Featured Earnings ATEX Resources Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter. GURU Organic Energy Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 10 cents, compared to loss of seven cents in the prior-year quarter. NovaGold Resources Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Existing home sales (Dec.)

Consumer sentiment (final) (Jan.)

S&P flash U.S. services PM (Jan.)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (Jan.)

Featured Earnings

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) (Q4) EPS of $3.02, compared to $2.62 in the prior-year quarter. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) (Q4) EPS of $1.11 compared to $1.08 in the prior-year quarter. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) (Q4) EPS of 51 cents, compared to 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

New Housing Price Index (Dec.) The national index edged up 0.1% on a month-over-month basis in November. Prices were up in eight of the 27 census metropolitan areas (CMAs) surveyed, while prices were unchanged in 15 CMAs and declined in four.

Featured Earnings

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 20 cents, compared to gain of four cents in the prior-year quarter. Rupert Resources Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.