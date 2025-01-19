Syrskyi On Faith In Victory:“Still There, We've Been In Worse Situations”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi says he hasn't lost faith in victory as Ukraine's Defense Forces has been in worse situations since war-start.

The top commander spoke in an interview with war correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko , Ukrinform reports.

Asked whether he has faith in victory, Syrskyi replied: "I haven't lost it. We've been in much worse situations."

The Commander-in-Chief told of a rule he has, which is to meet with those units before they deploy on an offensive, communicate, and explain why certain actions are being taken.

"For example, on Russian soil... By the way, this was also a certain barrier and some asked if it was a right, legitimate thing to do. I answered: 'Was it legal to attack us?' How can we assess this from the legal perspective? There's war going on, and we are attacking where it is best for us to attack and where we will have the lowest losses," said Syrskyi.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Russia's death toll in 2024 was much higher than in the previous two years of the big war.

Photo: CinC AF of Ukraine