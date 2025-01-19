عربي


Invaders Attacked Marhanets Community In Nikopol District During Day

1/19/2025 3:10:22 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Russian military attacked the Marhanets community of the Nikopol district.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, the enemy attacked the Marhanets community of Nikopol district several times. They fired almost two dozen artillery shells at it and sent an FPV drone,” he wrote.

It is noted that the villages of the community that were under enemy attack are currently being examined by specialists and the consequences are being investigated. It is known that people were not injured.

Read also: Man explodes on explosives in Kherson suburb

As reported earlier, in the afternoon, the defense forces destroyed an enemy UAV in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.

