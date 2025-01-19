Investors Earn Record Dh60 Billion Profits From Dubai's Re-Sale Property Market

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The secondary property in Dubai generated capital gains of Dh59.7 billion in 2024, representing 32 per cent of Dubai's all-time high total re-sale value of Dh188.1 billion last year, a report showed.

According to data released by fäm Properties today, total re-sale profits last year were 34 per cent up on 2023, completing a dramatic 1300 per cent leap over the last five-years.

Data from DXBinteract covering 136 areas across the emirate revealed that the highest amount of capital gain, Dh6.48 billion, was achieved on Palm Jumeirah.

Prominent residential areas like Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills Estate, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay also featured in the top ten for annual capital gain.

So did Jumeirah Village Circle, which was also the top-performing area for ready property developer sales in 2024, and placed second after Dubai Marina in total re-sale transactions.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said:“The substantial capital gains realized by investors underscores the market's dynamism and the effectiveness of our regulatory framework, managed by an astute government. Our expectation is that these profits will encourage reinvestment and attract new capital, as investors recognize the long-term resilience and potential of our market. We commend the Dubai Land Department for its transformative measures last year, and look forward to further advancements in 2025, enhancing Dubai's global real estate standing.”

Firas Al Msaddi - CEO of fäm Properties

Record total re-sale figures for 2024, up 21 per cent in value and rising 14 per cent in volume to 61,100 transactions YoY, reflected buyers shifting to ready homes, investors attracted by high rental yields, and Infrastructure upgrades increasing the appeal of properties.

It was a record-breaking year all-round for Dubai real estate, with annual growth in each property segment, topped by a 42 per cent YoY rise in the overall volume of apartment sales, with 141,168 transactions adding up to Dh260.6 billion.

Villa sales increased by 21.1 per cent to 30,938 units worth Dh164.1 billion, commercial property transactions were up 10.1 per cent in volume to 4,304 units at Dh9.7 billion, while 4,352 plots sold for Dh86.5 billion, a 2.6 per cent increase.