The Next Generation School To Represent Qatar At MENA UK Study Tour 2025 In London

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Next Generation School will be representing Qatar at the prestigious MENA UK Study Tour 2025, a landmark event focusing on“Leading in the Digital Age.”



The MENA UK Study Tour 2025 will convene education leaders, policymakers, and practitioners from across the MENA region to explore forward-thinking

strategies in digital education and leadership. Representing Qatar at this influential gathering will be esteemed Directors of The Next Generation School, Riyaz Ahmed Bakali and his wife.



This transformative programme, organised by the British Council, will take place in London from January 19th to January 25th, 2025. TNG's participation underscores Qatar's commitment to advancing education through innovation and cross-cultural collaboration. Where more than 100 educationist will gather

from across the MENA region to share educational leadership experiences and expertise.



With an emphasis on emerging challenges and opportunities, the program will address pivotal topics such as the integration of artificial intelligence,

recruitment and retention in education, and the implementation of selfevaluation frameworks. Riyaz Ahmed Bakali will be part of an important Panel discussion,“Teacher recruitment and retention”.



“The MENA UK Study Tour is a unique opportunity to engage with global education leaders and bring innovative solutions back to our school and community,” said Mr. Riyaz Ahmed Bakali.“As digitization reshapes the educational landscape, it is imperative that we equip ourselves with the tools and insights to prepare our students for the future.”



Participants will engage in an immersive week of activities, including workshops, keynote speeches, panel discussions and visits to some of the UK's leading educational institutions. These sessions are designed to inspire dialogue on critical issues such as teacher shortages, AI's transformative impact on pedagogy and administration, and enhancing staff wellbeing.



Expected actionable insights will support educational leaders in addressing pressing challenges and instill positive change for their learning communities.



As the region steps into an era defined by digital transformation, the MENA UK Study Tour 2025 will empower leaders to drive innovation, build resilience and

enhance student outcomes.

MENAFN19012025000067011011ID1109106215