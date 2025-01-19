Arunachal CM Urges Tribal Communities To Face Challenges With Understanding, Shared Respect

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Jan 19 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Pema Khandu on Sunday said that the tribal communities must face the prevailing challenges with maturity, understanding, and mutual respect.

Addressing the Adi-Apatani Summit-2025 in Pasighat and signing of a joint declaration by Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) and Tanii Supun Dukun (TSD), the apex bodies of the Adi and Apatani communities respectively, the Chief Minister highlighted that Adis and Apatanis, though geographically distinct and with separate traditions, both the communities have long shared a bond, one that transcends boundaries and finds its roots in their common ancestry, dating back to the times of Abotani.

He, however, observed that in the modern era, differences, whether small or large, have the potential to flare up into conflicts if one is not vigilant.

"We cannot afford to let petty misunderstandings or rumours disrupt the harmony that has been carefully nurtured over generations. Instead, we must face these challenges with maturity, understanding, and mutual respect," Khandu said.

The first Adi-Apatani Summit organised at Pasighat on Sunday saw the inking of the joint declaration led by the Apex Bodies of the two communities, the ABK and TSD foster and strengthen the age old community bonding, unity and harmonious co-existence, promote social and cultural exchanges and mutual cooperation in taking forward both the communities.

The Chief Minister hailed the ABK and TSD for setting a remarkable example for the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh.

By coming together and signing this historic Joint Declaration, CM Khanu said, both communities have reaffirmed their commitment to peace, unity, and the continued well-being of their people.

"This declaration is not just a piece of paper - it is a living, breathing testament to the enduring values of love, respect, and mutual trust that have defined both the Adi and Apatani cultures for generations," he added.

The resolutions set clear principles for peaceful co-existence and the preservation of communal harmony.

"The decision to jointly condemn and discourage any communal disputes or violence -- whether arising from personal issues or otherwise -- demonstrates the maturity and wisdom of both communities," Khandu said.

In a special message to the youth, the Chief Minister said: "You are the torchbearers of the values that we hold dear. It is through your actions, your respect for each other's cultures, and your willingness to embrace diversity that Arunachal Pradesh will truly shine as a beacon of unity and progress. Let the example set by the Adi and Apatani communities inspire you to work together, to learn from each other, and to contribute to the greater good of our society."