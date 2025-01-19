Building Permits Drop 6.6% In First Eleven Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 19 (Petra) -- Total licensed area in Jordan contracted 6.6 percent to 8.13 million square meters through November 2024, signaling continued adjustment in the kingdom's construction sector, the Department of Statistics reported Sunday.Building permit issuance fell to 21,708 permits through November, down 3.7 percent from 22,552 in the corresponding period of 2023.The residential sector, which dominates construction activity at 80.2 percent of total licensed area, saw a notable decline of 9.6 percent to 6.51 million square meters, while non-residential permits demonstrated resilience, rising 7.3 percent to 1.61 million square meters.The central region maintained its traditional dominance in construction activity, capturing 67 percent of total licensed area with a modest 1.5 percent increase year-on-year.The northern region's share contracted 8.3 percent to 23.2 percent, while the southern region recorded a substantial 12.6 percent increase to 9.8 percent of total permits.Per capita residential construction revealed stark regional contrasts, with Balqa Governorate leading at 0.821 square meters per person, representing 13.2 percent of total residential permits. Mafraq registered the lowest rate at 0.255 square meters per person.New construction and additions to existing buildings comprised 63.2 percent of total licensed area at 5.135 million square meters, declining 9.5 percent from 5.674 million square meters in 2023, while permits for existing buildings accounted for the remainder.November data offered a bright spot, with licensed area reaching 864,000 square meters, marking a substantial 13.5 percent increase from November 2023's figure of 761,000 square meters.