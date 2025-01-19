'Bound By Love, Happily Ever After': Neeraj Chopra Ties Knot With Himani

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra shared the news of his marriage with Himani in a social post on Sunday.

"Starting a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," Chopra wrote in the post on social media on Sunday.

The star bagged a silver medal in the Paris last year and clinched his second consecutive medal in the Games. He became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a medal in the Olympics in Tokyo.

He ended his 2024 season with a second-place finish in the prestigious Diamond League Final in Brussels.

In November last year, the 27-year-old partnered with Javelin legend Jan Zelezny, who comes on board as his new coach. Zelezny, a three-time Olympic and World champion and the current world record holder, has long been an idol to Chopra.

"Growing up, I admired Jan's technique and precision and spent a lot of time watching videos of him. He was the best in the sport for so many years, and I believe that working with him will be invaluable because our throwing styles are similar, and his knowledge is unmatched. It's an honour to have Jan by my side as I push towards the next level in my career, and I can't wait to get started,” Chopra had said during the announcement.