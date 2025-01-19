STEM For All Academy Announces Star-Studded 2025 Gala To Support Youth STEM Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Harvard Longevity Expert and 10-Year-Old Social Science Star Join Forces to Revolutionize Youth STEM Education

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- STEM For All Academy will host its annual fundraising gala on February 22nd, 2025, at the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge, featuring an extraordinary lineup of speakers including Harvard geneticist Dr. David Sinclair and Massachusetts Secretary of Education Dr. Patrick Tutwiler.The black-tie event, running from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, aims to raise funds to expand STEM education access across Boston and New York City, where the organization has already impacted over 500 students through its innovative programs."As a completely volunteer-run nonprofit, every dollar raised at this gala directly goes to our service and impacts young minds," says Rishi Srinivasan, Executive Director. "We're not just funding programs; we're investing in the future of innovation and scientific discovery in America."Keynote speaker Dr. David Sinclair, a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School and TIME magazine's "100 Most Influential People in the World," will share insights from his groundbreaking research on aging and longevity. His presence underscores the cutting-edge science that STEM For All Academy brings to its students through its volunteer network of college mentors from prestigious institutions including Harvard, Boston College, Boston University, and Northeastern University.Massachusetts Secretary of Education Dr. Patrick Tutwiler will address attendees about the critical importance of expanding STEM education access across the commonwealth. With over two decades of experience in educational leadership, Dr. Tutwiler's vision aligns perfectly with STEM For All Academy's mission to make quality STEM education accessible to all students."With the support of our community and these distinguished speakers, we can continue to break down barriers in STEM education and inspire the next generation of innovators," says Colin Knutson, President of STEM For All AcademyIn a special highlight of the evening, ten-year-old Sean Atitsogbe, known to his 1.1 million Instagram followers as "Sean the Science Kid," will receive the 2024 STEM For All Youth STEM Leader Award. "Sean represents exactly what we're working toward - young people passionate about STEM and inspiring others to explore these fields," adds Rishi.Funds raised at the gala will support the expansion of after-school STEM programs, provide cutting-edge equipment for hands-on learning experiences, support mentorship programs, develop new curricula addressing real-world challenges, and offer scholarships for STEM summer camps and workshops.Individual tickets start at $180, with Premier Donor tickets at $500 including the sponsorship of 10 STEM For All students for an entire school year. Sponsor tables seating 10 guests are available for $5,000, with special recognition at the event and on the organization's website.

Rishi Srinivasan

STEM For All Academy

+1 978-809-2451

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.