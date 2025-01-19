Pakistan's Trade Deficit With Neighboring Countries Rises By 43.22 Pct

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: Pakistan's trade deficit with nine neighboring countries expanded by 43.22 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year from July 2024 to June 2025, according to the State of Pakistan (SBP).

The data presented at the SBP website on Sunday showed that the widening trade deficit is attributed primarily to imports from China, India and Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka posted a notable increase, partially offsetting the decline in exports.

The value of Pakistan's exports to nine countries, including China, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives,

increased by 7.85 percent to 2.40 billion dollars in the July-December period from 2.23 billion dollars over the same period a year ago.

The data revealed that Pakistan's imports from the regional countries also surged by 29.97 percent, reaching 7.73 billion dollars in the first half of the current fiscal year, compared to 5.95 billion dollars in the corresponding period last year.