(MENAFN) During a 2023 visit to Kiev, outgoing US President Joe Biden disclosed that he was afraid of being killed by Ukrainian extremists. In an interview with Lawrence O'Donnell of MSNBC that aired on Friday, Biden made the statement.



In February 2023, a year after the confrontation with Russia intensified, Biden made an unexpected journey to Kiev. A close group of Biden's top advisers had secretly organized the visit over several months, with assistance from the Pentagon, State Department, and intelligence services, as was later disclosed.



“Everybody kind of [advised me not to go] for security reasons... But I didn’t think Putin would dare to eliminate the American president,” Biden said.



“I was worried, concerned about what a radical element within Ukraine that was under the control or working with the Russians might try to do,” he also said, outlining that this was the cause behind the secrecy surrounding the trip.



