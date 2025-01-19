Trump to appoint Sean Curran as secret service director after multiple assassination attempts

(MENAFN) According to the president-elect's son, Sean Curran, who presently heads his Secret Service (USSS) protection detail, will be named the agency's next director by Donald Trump. When a shooter tried to kill at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Curran was one of the agents who defended him.



During his 2024 reelection campaign, Trump was the target of multiple assassination attempts. Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned as a result of the USSS leadership being scrutinized and criticized for security failings after the Butler assassination attempt on Trump.



“President Trump will be naming Sean Curran, who heads his personal detail, to be Secret Service Director,” Donald Trump Jr. stated in a post on X on Friday. “Sean is a great patriot and will stop all the insanity once and for all. There’s not a better person for this position!”



The shooter, who was within 150 meters of Trump in Butler in July of last year, fired multiple shots before being shot and killed one audience member while wounded two others. The gunman also grazed Trump's ear. In September, another shooter was taken into custody after staging an ambush at a Trump-owned golf course in Florida.





