Iran applauds Gaza truce deal as Palestinian triumph

(MENAFN) Iran has hailed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as a victory for the Palestinian people, emphasizing the resilience of Gaza's population and the Palestinian resistance. Supreme Leader Ali praised the "patience" and "steadfastness" of Palestinians, claiming it forced Israel to retreat.



The truce, which follows 15 months of conflict sparked by a Hamas raid in October 2023, is set to take effect on Sunday. It includes the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) described the ceasefire as a "clear victory" for Palestinians, attributing Israel’s failure to achieve its military objectives as a key factor in the deal.



The IRGC acknowledged Israel’s significant damage to its adversaries, including the deaths of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, but stressed that these groups remain active. They also warned that Israel might violate the agreement and urged preparations for further conflict.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked both US President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden for their support in facilitating the ceasefire. The deal was brokered through Qatar-mediated talks in Doha, though Netanyahu’s office has indicated that some details of the agreement are still pending.

