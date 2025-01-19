Media reports Trump considering executive command to ‘save TikTok’

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald is reportedly considering an executive order to delay a US law requiring TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest from its US operations by January 19, 2025. The law mandates that failure to comply will result in TikTok being removed from US app stores and losing access to critical infrastructure.



Trump’s potential executive order could extend the deadline by 60 to 90 days, offering more time for negotiations. TikTok, in response, is preparing to “go dark” for 170 million US users, displaying a pop-up message with the option to download user data before the app is banned.



The Supreme Court has yet to decide on TikTok’s appeal, with the justices focusing on national security concerns over free speech issues. Trump's past efforts to ban the app over national security concerns have evolved, and he recently expressed support for the platform.

