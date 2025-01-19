Supreme Judiciary Council Unveils Digital Transformation Strategy To Automate The Judicial System

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Supreme Judiciary Council is preparing a five-year digital transformation strategy (2025-2030) as part of its efforts to automate the judicial system, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the national initiative to develop justice systems. This initiative aims to build an advanced national judicial system, achieve prompt justice, and strengthen the principle of the rule of law.

In a statement on Sunday, the Supreme Judiciary Council explained that the strategy will address the requirements of the next stage and serves as a roadmap for future technical projects. It continues the achievements made by the Council during the 2019-2024 judicial seasons, during which the e-justice sector saw further development and modernization. This includes the launch of 70 electronic services for litigants through the electronic courts portal, as well as 35 services via the mobile application.

These services serve as an interface for the electronic judicial system, enabling lawyers, experts, and individuals to interact with the judiciary. They facilitate communicate through the electronic platform for holding trials, issuing judicial notices and announcements to the national addresses, exchanging memoranda electronically, depositing expert reports, receiving judgments, submitting requests, and obtaining decisions.

MENAFN19012025000067011011ID1109105422