Israel Has Decided To Attack Iran: European Diplomats

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to a senior European quoted by Al Arabiya English, European diplomats believe that Israel has decided to launch an attack on Iran following recent developments in the Middle East.

The diplomat stated that European officials are trying to explore ways to minimize the risk of a military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities as U.S. President-elect Donald prepares to return to the White House.

While the diplomat did not view an Israeli attack as imminent, he mentioned that several European countries have begun talks with Trump's team to determine if there is an opportunity for diplomacy or an alternative approach to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

In November, Britain, France, and Germany held secret meetings with Iranian officials regarding Tehran's nuclear program, but no details about the outcomes of these talks have been released.

In December, the three countries expressed“serious concern” over Iran's increasing enrichment capacity and warned about the possibility of activating the“snapback” mechanism, which would reinstate all United Nations sanctions against Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron also stated that Tehran's nuclear program is approaching a“point of no return.”

Donald Trump has consistently emphasized that the United States will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

As tensions rise, sources close to Trump's team have reported that the U.S. will resume its maximum pressure policy upon his return to office. This includes measures such as the introduction of legislation targeting Iran's proxy groups, which would limit their influence and resources in the region.

Analysts and diplomats quoted by Al Arabiya suggest that finding a diplomatic solution is increasingly unlikely. With the current escalation, the likelihood of military action by the United States or Israel against Iran's nuclear facilities is higher than ever before.

The escalating tensions between Israel, Iran, and the United States create a volatile situation in the Middle East. As diplomatic efforts seem to falter, military action appears to be a real possibility. The future of Iran's nuclear ambitions and its impact on regional security remains uncertain, and the global community is closely watching the developments in this high-stakes situation.

The outcome of this crisis will depend on whether diplomatic negotiations can successfully prevent military confrontation, or whether the situation will spiral into a broader conflict with significant consequences for international stability.

