High-Level Delegation from Bermuda Explores Dubai Culture’s Administrative Practices

Dubai, UAE – 16 December, 2024: A high-level delegation from Bermuda visited the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) headquarters at Dubai Design District. The visit was conducted as part of the partnership between the Government Experience Exchange Programme and the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, aiming to share the UAE's leading administrative experiences and best practices in government modernisation and development. The programme seeks to empower participating governments to enhance their performance and advance their societies, contributing to comprehensive global development goals.

During their visit, the delegation met with senior leaders from Dubai Culture to discuss opportunities for strengthening collaboration and exchanging knowledge across cultural and creative fields. They explored the Authority’s administrative practices related to business development, the implementation of ISO global standards, partnership and governance frameworks, sustainable employment, and Dubai Culture’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and impact assessment. The delegation also reviewed how these practices contribute to improving service quality and achieving excellence in the cultural and creative sectors.

Dubai Culture officials highlighted the Authority’s efforts to enrich Dubai’s creative landscape and strengthen its cultural and creative industries, and is achieved through a series of strategic partnerships aimed at developing innovative initiatives and projects that empower entrepreneurs and talents, enabling them to live, work, and create within a dynamic cultural ecosystem. The discussions also touched on Dubai’s global achievements, including its first-place ranking in the Foreign Direct Investment Index for Cultural and Creative Industries and its fourth-place ranking globally (and first regionally) for Cultural Interaction within the Global Cities Index. These milestones have firmly established Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The visit included an extensive tour of the Etihad Museum, where the delegation—comprising Alexa Hefti, Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, and Jeane Nikolai, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of the Cabinet Office, alongside representatives from Bermuda’s ministries and government entities—explored its exhibits and historical archives. These feature the UAE’s founding documents, the constitution, and the enduring legacy of the founding fathers. The museum’s interactive galleries and innovative storytelling techniques offer visitors a rich cultural experience, showcasing the UAE’s heritage through exhibitions, educational workshops, and guided tours that invite discovery of its diverse spaces.





