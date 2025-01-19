Masdar City Unveils Groundbreaking Autonomous Vehicle Testing

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) MASDAR CITY, Abu Dhabi, UAE, 14 January 2025 – Masdar City, a global hub for innovation and sustainability, has officially launched testing of cutting-edge autonomous vehicles as part of its ambitious vision to redefine sustainable urban transportation. This initiative, highlighted during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), reinforces Masdar City's position as a global leader in sustainable innovation. As the Strategic Partner of the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), Masdar City is showcasing its autonomous vehicle initiatives, engaging with policymakers, industry leaders, and visionaries to create a greener and more connected future.

The first vehicle undergoing testing is a shuttle-style electric vehicle equipped with advanced LIDAR sensors, electronic components, and innovative software that enable it to navigate obstacles, detect other vehicles, and drive independently. These trials represent just the beginning of a series of tests featuring vehicles from multiple global brands. Masdar City plans to deploy a fleet of seven advanced autonomous vehicles, carefully selected based on these tests, to align with its zero-emission transportation goals.

“These tests mark a significant step toward creating a truly sustainable transportation ecosystem,” said Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar City. “By collaborating with global innovators, we aim to position Masdar City as a global benchmark for zero-emission autonomous mobility. Testing a diverse range of self-driving technologies will help us identify the best solutions for our community and beyond.”

The initiative is part of Masdar City’s larger strategy to establish a fleet of autonomous vehicles that align with its zero-emission transportation goals. This includes plans to test multiple advanced mobility solutions from various global companies. Solution+, the official fleet operator, is partnering with Masdar City to oversee operations as part of the city’s growing autonomous vehicle network.

The Mobility Cluster at Masdar City serves as a dynamic hub for advancing sustainable and autonomous mobility solutions. It brings together global industry leaders, regulators, and innovators to create cutting-edge technologies that redefine urban transport. Masdar City is also home to the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI), further solidifying its role as a leader in the research, development, and deployment of next-generation mobility solutions. This ecosystem fosters collaboration, facilitates the testing of new concepts, and accelerates the deployment of transformative mobility solutions tailored to the Middle East’s unique environment. By leveraging its Mobility Cluster, Masdar City continues to lead in smart and sustainable urban transport.

Masdar City’s leadership in mobility innovation dates back to 2010, when it became the first in the world to implement the Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system a fully autonomous, electric transportation solution. This forward-thinking approach continues today, with autonomous vehicle testing laying the groundwork for the city’s next generation of sustainable transportation infrastructure.

The introduction of autonomous vehicles is part of Masdar City’s broader commitment to creating an integrated ecosystem of sustainable solutions. The city’s long-term plans include a R&D hub for autonomous taxis and expanding transportation infrastructure to include tram and train stations. These initiatives align with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy, ensuring that Masdar City remains at the forefront of global efforts to decarbonize urban transportation.







