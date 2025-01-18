Egypt, Nigeria Elevate Ties To Comprehensive Partnership

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Nigeria have agreed to elevate their relationship to a“Comprehensive Partnership,” following the third round of consultations, the first at the ministerial level, held in Cairo on Saturday. Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty and his Nigerian counterpart, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, led the discussions.

The ministers commended the recent agreement on visa exemptions for passport holders and the readjustment of visa fees for citizens of both countries. They affirmed that the strengthening relationship between the two nations – two of Africa's largest economies with significant populations – will be guided by“mutual respect for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of each country, in addition to mutual trust and respect.”

The two countries plan to hold the next session of the Joint Committee at the ministerial level in the last quarter of 2025. This reflects their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation in various areas.

Political and Diplomatic Cooperation

Recognising both the challenges and opportunities facing Africa in the current global landscape, Egypt and Nigeria agreed to intensify coordination on regional and international issues. They emphasized strengthening the African Union's Role in addressing continental challenges and promoting cooperation and integration. Both nations reiterated their commitment to working within the African Union to advance democracy, good governance, and the goals of Agenda 2063. Regular consultations at various levels will take place to discuss issues of mutual concern and assess the partnership's progress.







Security and Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

Security cooperation is a cornerstone of the Comprehensive Partnership. Both countries acknowledged progress in enhancing security cooperation to promote peace and stability in their respective sub-regions. They highlighted the need to address the threat of terrorism and extremism, agreeing to share experiences in implementing a comprehensive counter-terrorism approach. This includes exploring ways to expand cooperation to bolster broader regional counter-terrorism efforts. Both parties are also committed to supporting conflict resolution in Africa by addressing root causes through regional and international peacebuilding and sustainable development initiatives.

Economic, Trade, and Investment Cooperation

Egypt and Nigeria recognise the potential for increased bilateral economic, trade, and investment. They agreed to work at the governmental level and encourage private sector participation to increase trade volume, diversify cooperation, and explore new investments in agriculture, irrigation, water management, energy, telecommunications, information technology, and critical infrastructure. These sectors are seen as key catalysts for job creation, poverty reduction, and sustainable development.

Both countries acknowledged the need to address trade and investment barriers hindering greater economic integration in Africa and pledged to support the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area. A Nigeria-Egypt Chamber of Commerce is planned for establishment by the end of 2025, with a launch anticipated during the fourth round of ministerial-level consultations in Abuja in 2026.

Cultural and Educational Cooperation

Emphasizing their historical cultural exchange, the two sides recognized the importance of education and scientific research. They reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation and expertise exchange in arts development, cultural events, and heritage preservation. They also pledged to explore further cooperation in higher education, including scholarships, exchange programmes between institutions, and curriculum development.

Cooperation in Capacity Building

Both parties recognize the ongoing need for capacity building. They pledged to continue promoting access to programmes offered by institutions such as the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), the National Defence College (NDC), the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD), the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding (CCCPA), and the Egyptian Institute for Diplomatic Studies.

At the conclusion of the consultations, Tuggar expressed his gratitude to Abdelatty for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their visit to Cairo.