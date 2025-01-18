MP Charged For Helping Draft-Aged Friends Flee Ukraine As“Drivers”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforces pressed criminal charges against a People's Deputy of Ukraine of Parliament's 9th convocation over his alleged involvement in organizing the illegal border crossing of Ukrainian men of conscription age.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform saw.

According to the investigation, the lawmaker, whose name has not been disclosed, member of the Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, in 2022–2023 sent official letters to border guards, appealing to allow 23 citizens to cross out as drivers who he claimed would accompany him abroad. However, at least three of those individuals never returned to Ukraine.

Currently, a number of raids are underway as part of the inquiry.

Law enforcers will be filing a motion with the court to remand the suspect in custody pending the inquiry.

The case is being run by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI says 23 incidents have been documented where, based on the suspect's letters to border guards, 18 men of draft age crossed out of Ukraine without accompanying him as assigned, because at the time of their crossing he had either been already abroad or remained in country.

At the same time, at times he claimed he needed up to five drivers to accompany him on foreign trips.

If found guilty in court, the suspect will be facing up to seven years in prison.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBI also pressed charges against another MP (Opposition Bloc) over high treason and inciting hatred.

